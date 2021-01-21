Nigeria's former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has told new President of the United States, Joe Biden, to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, replacing Donald Trump who had adopted a much-publicised "America First" policy, especially on immigration.

Biden in his inaugural speech assured American allies that the nation has rebounded from its political crisis and will once again rebuild its bridges with the world.

In his congratulatory message to Biden on Thursday, January 21, Atiku expressed confidence that Biden's tenure will mark America's regeneration, and her reaffirmation as the beacon of democracy to the world.

The former presidential candidate appealed to him and Vice President Kamala Harris to sustain the good relationship that has existed between Nigeria and the U.S.

He said, "I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties, and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face.

"I also look forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with the good relations that has existed between our two nations."

Moments after his Wednesday inauguration, Biden signed numerous executive orders including those that reversed some of Trump's contentious policies.

The 78-year-old immediately reversed his predecessor's restrictions on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, and overhauled his expansion on immigration enforcement.

Biden also overturned a Trump policy that banned Nigerian immigrants from seeking legal permanent residency in the US.