The presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will continue his campaign in Niger State today.

A political rally is scheduled to take place at Minna Polo Field, Minna, the state capital, on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. The rally follows a similar one that took place in Lokoja, Kogi State on Tuesday, January 8.

People expected at the rally include governors on the party's platform, its candidates for the 2019 general elections, Board of Trustee members and all relevant stakeholders.

Atiku, a former vice president, flagged off his campaign for the 2019 presidential election in the northwest zone in Sokoto State on December 3, 2018.

2019 presidential race

The February 16, 2019 election is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.