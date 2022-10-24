RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku sympathises with Jandor as he condemns attacks on PDP members

Bayo Wahab

Atiku says the recent attacks on members of the PDP in Lagos, Kaduna, and Zamfara states are unacceptable.

Former Vice President. and Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar. (Punch)
The governorship candidate and his supporters were reportedly injured when some suspected thugs attacked his campaign train on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The party’s Chairman in Lagos, Hakeem Amode in a statement said the attack occurred at the Ikoga junction area of Badagry LGA.

Condemning the attack, Atiku in a series of tweets on Monday, October 24, 2022, said the recent attacks on members of the PDP in Lagos, Kaduna, and Zamfara states are unacceptable.

The former Vice President said the incidents are against the guidelines of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peace Accord recently signed by presidential candidates.

“The attack on the campaign train of Jandor, the @OfficialPDPNig governorship candidate in outward Badagry, by suspected thugs is condemned.

“This pattern of attacking members of the main opposition party, including the one in Zamfara and in Kaduna two weekends ago before live TV cameras, is unacceptable. This work of anti-democratic elements has no place in our democracy.

“It is against the @inecnigeria guidelines and the Peace Accord recently signed by presidential candidates. Until those behind these attacks are arrested and face the full wrath of the law, it will encourage other copycats to follow suit.

“I sympathise with the JandorFunke Campaign Organisation and those injured by the attack.”

Last week, Atiku while condemning the attack on PDP members in Kaduna called on President Muhammadu Buhari to warn all political parties to call their supporters and members to order.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng





