Atiku submits presidential nomination form to PDP head office

Atiku Aspirant submits presidential nomination form to PDP head office

The former vice president has submitted his forms to the party's national secretariat ahead of its primary election.

  • Published:
Atiku submits presidential nomination form to PDP head office play Atiku Abubakar waves at supporters when he submitted his nomination form at the PDP's national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, September 6, 2018 (Twitter/@atiku)

Presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has submitted his presidential forms to the national secretariat of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Thursday, September 6, 2018.

The former vice president was welcomed by hordes of supporters and accompanied by prominent politicians like Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (Bayelsa East - PDP) when he submitted his expression of interest form and nomination form to officially express his interest to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

He later took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to disclose his intention to win the party's presidential ticket to enable him compete against President Muhammadu Buhari at next year's polls.

He tweeted, "I have just submitted my nomination form to the @OfficialPDPNig to officially declare my intention to seek the nomination of the party to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2019 elections."

 

The Atiku Support Groups (ASG) had bought the forms, a total of N12 million, as a gift and presented them to him at his Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja on Friday, August 31, 2018.

Police disperse crowd with teargas

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force had to fire tear gas and shoot warning shots into the air to disperse the crowd of supporters gathered at PDP's Wadata Plaza on Thursday.

While waiting for Atiku to submit his forms, commotion had broken out in the camp of the youths gathered in front of the party's secretariat.

The commotion had reportedly resulted in a stampede which injured a few people, forcing officers to disperse the crowd by firing multiple shots in the air.

