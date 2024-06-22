ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku speaks on internal crisis in Katsina PDP after visiting Buhari

Nurudeen Shotayo

It would be recalled that a group called ‘PDP major stakeholders’ and the state caretaker committee were at loggerheads over the sales of congress forms.

Atiku speaks on internal crisis in Katsina PDP after visiting Buhari [Channels TV]
Atiku speaks on internal crisis in Katsina PDP after visiting Buhari [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Fielding questions from newsmen on Saturday in Katsina, Abubakar said that he was in the state to condole with the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, over the death of his son, Abdullah Abdulmumini.

“I also condoled with the family of the former Governor of the defunct Kaduna State, late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, over the death of his widow, Hajiya Yelwa Lawal-kaita,” he said.

Atiku also visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home, after which, he condoled with the family of late Alhaji Sade, father to the Managing Director, NNPC Trading Limited, Lawal Dade.

ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku Abubakar pays surprise visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura [Twitter:@atiku]
Atiku Abubakar pays surprise visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura [Twitter:@atiku] Pulse Nigeria

He then visited the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq and condoled with him over Sade’s demise.

On the internal crises that had divided the party into two factions, Atiku said: “There will soon be congresses, so, people will elect whom they want to be their party leaders.”

It would be recalled that a group called ‘PDP major stakeholders’ and the state caretaker committee were at loggerheads over the sales of congress forms.

While the group claimed that they were denied purchase of the forms, the state caretaker committee remained silent on the issue despite several efforts to hear from them on the allegation.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku speaks on internal crisis in Katsina PDP after visiting Buhari

Atiku speaks on internal crisis in Katsina PDP after visiting Buhari

VIDEO: Atiku pays surprise visit to Buhari in Daura

VIDEO: Atiku pays surprise visit to Buhari in Daura

No confirmed cholera case in Ebonyi — Health Commissioner

No confirmed cholera case in Ebonyi — Health Commissioner

FG sets up task force to eliminate touts, illicit activities at airports

FG sets up task force to eliminate touts, illicit activities at airports

We've completed rehabilitation of 90 roads in Abia – Otti

We've completed rehabilitation of 90 roads in Abia – Otti

Baba Wande, Kelani reconciliation, valuable lesson for Nollywood — Filmmaker

Baba Wande, Kelani reconciliation, valuable lesson for Nollywood — Filmmaker

Lagos Police detain 2 officers over illegal duty which led to civilian's death

Lagos Police detain 2 officers over illegal duty which led to civilian's death

50 Nigerian youths graduate from K-pop academy

50 Nigerian youths graduate from K-pop academy

Like Lagos, French island reports cholera outbreak; nearly 200 cases recorded

Like Lagos, French island reports cholera outbreak; nearly 200 cases recorded

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]

Fresh crisis looms in Rivers as Fubara replaces 23 LGA chair

His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, The Oba of Benin Kingdom. [Facebook]

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

Rivers 27 PDP lawmakers’ defection to APC,

Rivers Crisis: Court refusal to undo removal of pro-Wike lawmakers sparks reaction

Governor Sim Fubara and Speaker Oko Jumbo

Rivers Assembly receives Fubara's list of caretaker chairmen