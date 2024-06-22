Atiku speaks on internal crisis in Katsina PDP after visiting Buhari

Fielding questions from newsmen on Saturday in Katsina, Abubakar said that he was in the state to condole with the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir-Usman, over the death of his son, Abdullah Abdulmumini.

“I also condoled with the family of the former Governor of the defunct Kaduna State, late Alhaji Lawal Kaita, over the death of his widow, Hajiya Yelwa Lawal-kaita,” he said.

Atiku also visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home, after which, he condoled with the family of late Alhaji Sade, father to the Managing Director, NNPC Trading Limited, Lawal Dade.

Pulse Nigeria

He then visited the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq and condoled with him over Sade’s demise.

On the internal crises that had divided the party into two factions, Atiku said: “There will soon be congresses, so, people will elect whom they want to be their party leaders.”

It would be recalled that a group called ‘PDP major stakeholders’ and the state caretaker committee were at loggerheads over the sales of congress forms.