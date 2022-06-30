Atiku speaks on crisis rocking PDP

Recent activities within the opposition party have shown that things are not going well within the party as key members of the party openly oppose the party.

Disagreement in PDP

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state called out the opposition party for allegedly betraying his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

Ortom said he was among the 17-member committee set up by Atiku to recommend a running mate for him.

“Fourteen of us in the committee said the person should be Nyesom Wike unfortunately Atiku picked Okowa in his wisdom,” he said.

The governor said Atiku, whose campaign promise is hinged on uniting Nigerians is not doing enough to bring his party members together.

“You cannot ignore a decision of a committee you set up yourself and expect people to be happy,” Ortom said.

Hours after Ortom’s interview, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose took to Twitter to go against the PDP’s presidential candidate. In his tweet, Fayose expressed his support for the southern presidency.

The former governor also used the ‘it’s my turn’ mantra which is politically associated with the campaign of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Atiku's reaction

Reacting to the crisis rocking the PDP, Atiku who is believed to be outside the country said the opposition party remains united.

The former Vice President said steps are being taken to address the feelings of all party members.

He tweeted: “The @OfficialPDPNig will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society.

Every Governor, Legislator, and other elected officials produced by our party, and party members and loyalists, are much loved and respected by me.

When they speak, I listen. I do not only listen. Appropriate actions have been taken, are being taken, and will continue to be advanced. -AA.”

Atiku's alleged offence

The PDP ran into a crisis following Atiku’s selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate against the recommendation of the committee set up to recommend a Vice Presidential candidate for him.