The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on Zamfara residents to vote for him so he can put an end to insecurity in the state.

Zamfara has been the hotbed of insecurity over the past months as hundreds have been killed by bandits and many others kidnapped for ransom.

In a video posted on his Twitter account (@atiku) on Friday, December 28, he vowed to end insecurity in the state by sending a combined force of 30,000 soldiers and police officers to curb crimes.

He said, "I'm following all that you've been going through in the hands of bandits who steal, kill and destroy your properties. My heart bleeds for you and I urge you all to accept my prayer that almighty Allah will bring an end to your sufferings.

"I'm contesting for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I assure you that if you elect me as your president on February 16, 2019, within a month of my swearing-in, I'll send a combined force of 30,000 soldiers and policemen to stay in Zamfara to make sure that the bandits you see today you will see no more."

Atiku also took the opportunity to take a shot at President Muhamadu Buhari whom he accused of prioritising retaining political power over the protection Nigerians from criminals.

"When elections took place in Ekiti and Osun State, President Buhari sent 30,000 policemen and soldiers there. I'm assuring you that it is more important for me to secure your lives and property than it is for me to secure political power for my party," he said.

In reaction to the recent attacks in the state that led to violent protests by residents, President Buhari authorised an assessment trip by the the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Baba Sadiq.

The presidency also disclosed that a major operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), is being considered to restore peace and stability in Zamfara and neighbouring states including Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger and Taraba.

Insecurity is a major issue ahead of the 2019 presidential election which is just two months away.

2019 presidential election

While next year's election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between President Buhari and Atiku, they both face competition from other candidates including Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.