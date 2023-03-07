ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku says his post-election protest will continue for a very long time

Bayo Wahab

Atiku says he has the right to protest and vows to extend his party's demonstration against INEC.

Atiku Abubakar leads PDP protest with other party party chieftains to INEC office (Guardian)
Atiku Abubakar leads PDP protest with other party party chieftains to INEC office (Guardian)

Recommended articles

Five days after INEC declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Atiku, accompanied by some PDP leaders and party supporters stormed the headquarters of the electoral commission in Abuja to protest against the election result.

The protest was attended by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, Senator Dino Melaye and other top party members.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing journalists outside INEC headquarters, during the protest, Atiku vowed that the demonstration would continue.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)
Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust) Pulse Nigeria

“All the provisions of the current electoral law have been completely contravened. We were protesting and then INEC was not listening and went on to announce the result. That is why we are protesting. We have the right to protest and it will continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day. We have the right to protest under the constitution, and it doesn’t stop us from going to the court,’’ he said.

Reacting to the PDP protest on Monday, the APC advised Atiku to get his lawyers to plead his case in court instead of leading a street protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), also advised the PDP candidate to respect his age and the high office of the Vice-Presidency of Nigeria he once occupied.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CSOs task President-elect to tackle insecurity in Northwest, other parts of Nigeria

CSOs task President-elect to tackle insecurity in Northwest, other parts of Nigeria

Change approach or face ‘catastrophic consequences’ - China warns US

Change approach or face ‘catastrophic consequences’ - China warns US

9 governorship candidates urge security agencies to protect voters

9 governorship candidates urge security agencies to protect voters

China calls for peace talks to settle Ukraine war

China calls for peace talks to settle Ukraine war

'I never opposed Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu' – Wike counters Atiku

'I never opposed Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu' – Wike counters Atiku

Redesign Policy: Naira gains against dollar

Redesign Policy: Naira gains against dollar

Marafa canvasses support for Matawalle’s second term bid

Marafa canvasses support for Matawalle’s second term bid

2023 census: Nigeria to use digital maps, questionnaires, cloud computing - minister

2023 census: Nigeria to use digital maps, questionnaires, cloud computing - minister

Lagos Governorship poll: Our word is our bond — Jandor, Akindele

Lagos Governorship poll: Our word is our bond — Jandor, Akindele

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

INEC Boss, Mahmood Yakubu

FACT CHECK: Did INEC record same results for Bauchi and Gombe States?

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Can a candidate become president without 25% of votes in FCT? [Pulse Explainer]

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Channels TV)

A drug baron has won election in Nigeria - Atiku quotes Austrian Newspaper

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu sets up reconciliation committee to meet Atiku, Obi, others