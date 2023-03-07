Atiku says his post-election protest will continue for a very long time

Five days after INEC declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Atiku, accompanied by some PDP leaders and party supporters stormed the headquarters of the electoral commission in Abuja to protest against the election result.

The protest was attended by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, Senator Dino Melaye and other top party members.

While addressing journalists outside INEC headquarters, during the protest, Atiku vowed that the demonstration would continue.

“All the provisions of the current electoral law have been completely contravened. We were protesting and then INEC was not listening and went on to announce the result. That is why we are protesting. We have the right to protest and it will continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day. We have the right to protest under the constitution, and it doesn’t stop us from going to the court,’’ he said.

Reacting to the PDP protest on Monday, the APC advised Atiku to get his lawyers to plead his case in court instead of leading a street protest.

