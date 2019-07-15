Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to take decisive action against insecurity in Nigeria.

His comment comes on the heels of the high-profile killing of Funke Fasoranti, the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, by gunmen on the Benin-Ore road last week.

In his reaction to the killing, President Buhari promised that security agencies will ensure that the culprits are arrested and brought to justice, a familiar response to countless cases of killings in the country.

Atiku took to his Twitter account (@atiku) on Monday, July 15, 2019 to call for a change that'll significantly put an end to insecurity.

"Our response to the killings of our citizens cannot be just talk, talk, and talk. We must take decisive action to protect the lives of all citizens, not just prominent ones.

"There has to be change, because if we continue with the way things are, we will get the same results," he posted.

In a previous tweet, Atiku said Nigeria had little crime when he was a child because the country had a community police system.

"Nigeria must return to community policing, adapted to suit the culture and history of each of the 6 zones, in order to stem the tide of insecurity," he said.

During the campaign for the 2019 presidential election, security was one of the burning subjects that Atiku, a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), promised to improve if elected.

He lost the February 23 election to Buhari who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Atiku has rejected the result and is currently contesting it at the election tribunal, arguing that he won.