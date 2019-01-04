Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of cutting deals with the Governors of Zamfara and Katsina in a bid to “capture” the states ahead of the general elections.

There have been whispers concerning the possible declaration of a state of emergency in Zamfara and Katsina States following the reign of terror unleashed by suspected bandits and pastoralists.

The incessant killings in both states have become a cause for national concern, with Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari recently admitting that he is open to the declaration of a state of emergency in his domain, even though that would mean suspending his executive powers as Chief Security Officer of his State until the emergency period is over.

Discussions of a state of emergency in troubled states, only days before Nigeria's presidential election, has predictably lead to political interpretations.

Atiku says even though he welcomes “whatever reasonable measures the federal government takes to put an end to the needless loss of lives and property in Zamfara and Katsina States,” he however feels that “imposing emergency rule in the two states can only address the symptoms rather than the cause of the current security crisis facing the North West states.”

Atiku calls on Zamfara Governor to resign

Reacting to the call by Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar for the imposition of a state of emergency in Zamfara State, Atiku said in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, that a fundamental solution must be sought to ensure lasting peace.

The statement added that “the deal being struck between the federal government and the Governors of Zamfara and Katsina States reflects the desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government to ''capture'' the states at all cost during next month's general elections.”

“The deal, cut at a meeting in the presidential villa in Abuja is simple: The federal government will impose a state of emergency in Zamfara, to provide a window for APC to field a candidate for the governorship election in the state, having failed to do so within the time frame stipulated by the electoral commission.”

Atiku added that “everything that is required for this manipulation has been provided by the leadership of the party.

"The implication of the plot is that even President Buhari, for all his sweet words on ensuring free and fair elections and avoiding unethical measures to win at all cost, is ready to do anything just to capture Zamfara and Katsina States for his party.”

The PDP presidential candidate added that “although the plot is meant to put his party at a disadvantage, PDP would not lose any sleep over the ignoble deal, since the battle to rescue Nigeria from incompetence and bad leadership will be fought by the people themselves and not by the Governor of Zamfara or President Buhari’s hatchet men.”

According to Atiku “the state of emergency will simply result in more militarization of the affected areas, more road blocks and the constriction of the civil liberties of the people. Unless legitimate and more far-reaching measures are adopted for common good, the perpetrators of the crisis will simply leave the affected areas and move to other areas to continue their dastardly act.”

The PDP presidential candidate called on Governor Yari to resign “since he has confessed to his failure to protect the security of lives and property of the people of the state.”

“'In other climes, Governor Yari would have gone ahead to address the people of Zamfara State who elected him into office to let them know that he is incapable of protecting them, instead of merely calling on the president to declare a state of emergency in the state. There is no need for any expanded argument or unnecessary debate on what is apt at this moment.

"Heavens will not fall if Governor Yari resigns, since he won’t be the first governor to do so, as Robert J. Walker, Governor of Kansas in the USA resigned as far back as 1857 under similar circumstance after confessing to his inability to preserve the peace or promote public welfare of his people,” the statement concluded.

Atiku is Buhari's major second tenure impediment. Over 70 other candidates are also jostling for the nation's number one job.

Nigeria's presidential election holds on February 16, 2019.