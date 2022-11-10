Atiku says APC may cease to exist after 2023 election

According to the former Vice President, the APC will struggle to survive after his party, the PDP, must have sent them packing from government.

Atiku made this remark at the inauguration of the National Youth Campaign Council, led by the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was represented by former National Youth Leader, Mohammed Maibasira, in Abuja, on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Also present at the inauguration were the vice-presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; the presidential campaign director, Governor Aminu Tambuwal; the National Chairman of the Party, Iliyasu Damagum, some former governors, some of the national working committee members, the national youth leader and his deputy, representatives of Bayelsa, and Edo states, among other party faithful.

The PDP aspirant also described the APC as an “alliance” and not a party, adding that as far as he was concerned, the PDP is the only party in Nigeria.

Atiku's word: “To be honest, PDP is the only political party in the country, APC is not a political party, it is an alliance between the CPC and Tinubu’s party, and we have seen how alliances in this country have disappeared overnight, I don’t think APC would survive after this election, we are going to vote them out come 2023."

He also spoke on how Nigeria has managed to sustain her democracy since 1999, stating that, “this democracy we have in Nigeria, some of us fought for it with all our lives. Many sacrificed their lives for the freedom of speech, movement and freedom of everything we enjoy today."

While stating that the PDP is the first party to inaugurate a youth council, Atiku charged members of the youth campaign committee to work for the victory of the party at state and local government levels.