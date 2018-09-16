Pulse.ng logo
Atiku’s supporters beg Obasanjo for forgiveness

The ex-VP's supporters also asked Obasanjo to support Atiku’s presidential bid.

Supporters of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar have called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to forgive his former running mate.

Atiku has signified his interest to run for President in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ex-VP’s supporters, under the aegis of a group known as Reset Foundation asked Obasanjo to support Atiku’s presidential bid.

The group’s chairman, Amos Jayramos said this while addressing newsmen in Kaduna state.

According to Tribune, Jayramos said “We believe that with Obasanjo supporting Atiku, there will be no problem for Atiku winning the forthcoming presidential election, and if he wins, the issue of insecurity will become a thing of the past, and the entire country will be better for it.

“Atiku has one hundred and one (101) reasons to be president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We believe that if he is given the privilege to serve, he will provide dividends of democracy to every Nigerian home.

“In this regard, we call on all good people of Nigeria to join this movement in supporting the campaign to actualise this bid of Atiku to be president come 2019”.

The Foundation, according to its leader was inaugurated about six months ago with the objective to support a presidential aspirant, “Who will ensure a new Nigeria with an enabling environment for business to thrive, a new Nigeria where merit is rewarded, graduates are gainfully employed without ethnic, religious barriers.

ALSO READ: Obasanjo cannot stop me – Atiku

“We are looking forward to a new Nigeria where citizens have the liberty to exercise their rights as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

“We are therefore calling on all Nigerians who are desirous of a secured nation to preach the gospel of Atiku to all eligible voters in order to effect a better change we are all yearning for in 2019”.

In August 2018, Obasanjo told Premium Times that he would never support Atiku’s candidacy knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

