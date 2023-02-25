ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku reacts to death of PDP FCT Chairman, Zaka
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, expressed his condolences on the death of Sunday Zaka, a senior party official.
The news: In response, Atiku stated that Zaka embodied the PDP's resurgence.
“Hon Sunday Zaka truly embodied the Recovery spirit of the PDP. He was, until his election as the FCT PDP Chairman, the party’s Youth Leader. He died along with his orderly in active service early this morning in a ghastly motor accident.
“My deepest condolences to his family and the FCT PDP family. May his soul rest in peace. “ he tweeted.
