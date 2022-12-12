ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku re-explains why his tweet about Deborah’s murder was deleted

Bayo Wahab

The PDP presidential candidate said he has condemned Deborah's killing in subsequent statements.

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In May, Samuel a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education was set ablaze by an angry mob of colleagues for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

Reacting to the barbaric act, Atiku via his verified social media handles condemned the killing of the student and also called for everyone involved in her murder to be brought to justice.

There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends,” he tweeted.

Deborah Samuel
Deborah Samuel Une photo non datée de Deborah Samuel circulant sur les réseaux sociaux. Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

But Atiku who was a PDP presidential aspirant at the time deleted the post on all his social media pages after some young Muslim northerners in the comment section threatened that they won’t vote for him because of his take on the incident.

Explaining why the posts were deleted, he said he didn’t approve the statement posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Subsequently, the presidential candidate was severely criticised for deleting his initial statement on the issue as many Nigerians accused him of protecting and prioritising his presidential ambition over the killing of a young Nigerian.

But while answering questions on the matter on Sunday, December 11, 2022, during a live discussion on People’s Townhall on Channels TV, the former Vice President insisted that he ordered the initial tweet to be deleted because he didn’t approve it.

He added that he had in subsequent statements condemned the killing, adding that there was no justification for killing in Islam.

“I asked the tweet to be deleted because I normally approve every tweet. So, since I didn’t approve it, I said, ‘delete it’. If you read my subsequent statements on that murder, I condemned it.

“There is nowhere it is said or it is an injunction in the Islamic faith that you can go and take somebody’s life, nowhere, it has to be through due process, he said.

Atiku attended the People’s Townhall on Channels TV with his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate promises to review ‘forced evictions’

2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate promises to review ‘forced evictions’

Buhari will continue to serve Nigerians until last day in office, says Femi Adesina

Buhari will continue to serve Nigerians until last day in office, says Femi Adesina

Tinubu will take Nigeria to greater heights if elected – Muslim groups

Tinubu will take Nigeria to greater heights if elected – Muslim groups

Atiku re-explains why his tweet about Deborah’s murder was deleted

Atiku re-explains why his tweet about Deborah’s murder was deleted

Fuel distribution still problematic despite DSS ultimatum - Marketers

Fuel distribution still problematic despite DSS ultimatum - Marketers

Gov Masari says CBN cash withdrawal limits will help economy

Gov Masari says CBN cash withdrawal limits will help economy

We've no preferred candidate in Nigerian election - U.S. govt declares

We've no preferred candidate in Nigerian election - U.S. govt declares

Cash withdrawal limits targeted at poor Nigerians - PDP

Cash withdrawal limits targeted at poor Nigerians - PDP

Ogun APC inaugurates campaign office as Abiodun promises more purposeful governance

Ogun APC inaugurates campaign office as Abiodun promises more purposeful governance

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). (Punch)

Tinubu explains his source of wealth, denies taking money from Lagos coffers

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has promised to deal decisively with terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected