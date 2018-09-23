Pulse.ng logo
Atiku promises to take Nigeria to higher level if elected president

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku vows to end nepotism, if elected president play Atiku promises to take Nigeria to higher level if elected president (Goole)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday in Lafia, promised to take Nigeria to a higher level if elected president in 2019.

Atiku, who is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, stated this while addressing the Nasarawa State Working Committee and delegates of PDP.

According to him, insecurity, poverty, and hunger are some of the factors militating against the progress of Nigeria.

Atiku said that it was improper to describe Nigerian youths as  lazy people who only needed free money.

According to him, available records have proved Nigerian youths to be excellent sportsmen and women, astute businessmen and women,  among other things.

“If elected President of Nigeria , I will restructure Nigeria by empowering the youths, eradicate hunger and poverty, as well as fight insecurity,” he stated.

The former vice president also promised to develop all states sharing boundaries with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This, according to him, is because most of the people working in FCT reside in communities located in the neighbouring states.

He called on the delegates to vote for him given his experience, high net-worth and resourcefulness.

Responding, Francis Orugu, the Nasarawa State PDP Chairman, commended Atiku for the visit.

He promised that delegates from the state would vote for a credible aspirant that would be able to represent the party in the 2019 presidential election. 

