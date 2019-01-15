The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised to take care of servicemen if he is elected president in 2019.

Atiku said this during a special service in remembrance of servicemen who died serving the nation in Ondo state on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

The PDP presidential candidate also promised to review the condition of service of the servicemen.

According to Daily Post, he said “Since the First World War, Nigeria has lot many souls in defense of the country and various peacekeeping efforts.

“We are gathered here in Akure to join others in remembrance of these fallen heroes and pray for the sustenance of their respective families.

“As we remember those who have laid their lives in defense of their fatherland, I commit myself to make sure our servicemen are given the best in terms of condition of service when in office by the special grace of God.”

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in Nigeria in commemoration of the surrender of Biafran troops to the Federal troops on January 15, 1970, according to Wikipedia.