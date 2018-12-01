Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Atiku possesses qualities that will determine choice — Saraki

Atiku possesses qualities that will determine choice of Nigerians — Saraki

The President of the Senate and Director-General of PDP  Presidential Campaign Council,  Sen. Bukola Saraki, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday. 

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki play Atiku possesses qualities that will determine choice of Nigerians — Saraki (Platform Times)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, possesses the qualities that Nigerians will use to determine who they will elect in the 2019 Presidential election.

The President of the Senate and Director-General of PDP  Presidential Campaign Council,  Sen. Bukola Saraki, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday. 

Saraki said that Nigerians need a President who understands the economy, can drive investment and also secure lives and property.

He said that PDP had a candidate who had understanding of what it takes to move Nigeria forward, drive investments, unite Nigerians and run inclusive government.

“We believe that Atiku Abubakar has the background, has the understanding and knows what it takes to address those issues,” he said.

Saraki re-emphasised  that the party campaign would be issue based, saying “we are more focused.”

He said what the party believed in was how the average Nigerian’s life and the economy were going to be better.

“Largely, the most important issue in this country today is, are we better off? As the average Nigerian, are we better off?

“The answer comes back to the economy, and for it to come to the economy, you must be a President that understands what will create employment for our youths.

“To do that, it’s not just by government spending money, it is to create environment where people will be ready to come and invest,” he said.

Saraki said he believed that Abubakar, with his background and the time he had spent as vice president, was in a good position to move the country forward.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Okorocha hints son-in-law, Nwosu, will join another party to contest...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion: If Jimi Agbaje is serious about governing Lagos, he's...bullet
3 PDP appoints Dino Melaye spokesperson for Atiku's 2019 presidential...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'
PDP appoints Dino Melaye spokesperson for Atiku's 2019 presidential campaign
Offa robbery suspects appear in court, plead not guilty
I am convinced 2019 election is for PDP to win - Atiku
Senate adjourns to allow PDP lawmakers attend NEC meeting
Senate confirms Olukoyede as EFCC scribe
Senate investigates Kogi Govt’s alleged plan for N186b foreign loan
PDP maps out plan to recover "stolen Kwara by-election mandate" from APC

Politics

Jimi Agbaje alleges that his campaign posters are being removed
Jimi Agbaje alleges that his campaign posters are being removed
Here’s what Buhari’s new corruption law really means
You cannot force Buhari to sign 2018 Electoral Bill Amendment- Senate leader
Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign
Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m more
Atiku to start presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
X
Advertisement