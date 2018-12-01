Atiku possesses qualities that will determine choice — Saraki

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, possesses the qualities that Nigerians will use to determine who they will elect in the 2019 Presidential election.

The President of the Senate and Director-General of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Sen. Bukola Saraki, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Saraki said that Nigerians need a President who understands the economy, can drive investment and also secure lives and property.

He said that PDP had a candidate who had understanding of what it takes to move Nigeria forward, drive investments, unite Nigerians and run inclusive government.

“We believe that Atiku Abubakar has the background, has the understanding and knows what it takes to address those issues,” he said.

Saraki re-emphasised that the party campaign would be issue based, saying “we are more focused.”

He said what the party believed in was how the average Nigerian’s life and the economy were going to be better.

“Largely, the most important issue in this country today is, are we better off? As the average Nigerian, are we better off?

“The answer comes back to the economy, and for it to come to the economy, you must be a President that understands what will create employment for our youths.

“To do that, it’s not just by government spending money, it is to create environment where people will be ready to come and invest,” he said.

Saraki said he believed that Abubakar, with his background and the time he had spent as vice president, was in a good position to move the country forward.