Atiku, Okowa to wade into Imo PDP crisis

This is contained in a statement by Mr Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication in Abuja.

“While Atiku will meet with a few party stakeholders from the state, including ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha as well as the PDP National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, to soften the ground, Okowa will head a small panel that will reconcile all aggrieved parties and resolve all contending matters,” he said.

He quoted Ayu as urging the warring factions to return home and close rank to recover the state to PDP.

“Unity is crucial. And it’s only with unity that we can regain or recover Imo. And the route to that recovery is by winning the presidential election next February.

“Once we win the presidency next year, you will need to work less for the governorship victory.

“So, return home, close ranks and get to work. Our strength is in our unity. After elections in February, the NWC will give Imo closer attention.