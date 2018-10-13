Atiku not a threat to President Buhari’s re-election, says senatorial candidate

news

Mr Daniel Onjeh, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue South Senatorial candidate has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is not a threat to President Muhammadu Buhari’s chances of re-election in 2019.

Onjeh, who is the Board Chairman Project Development Institute (PRODA) and a former President National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), stated this on Friday in Abuja, while speaking with newsmen.

He spoke at the APC national secretariat, adding that while President Buhari was an epitome of integrity, transparency, and accountability, Atiku was the contrary.

He noted that Buhari`s exemplary qualities and leadership disposition informed his recent adoption by the African Union as the continent’s Anti-corruption Champion.

He said on the other hand, Atiku who was also a former Deputy Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), had been mentioned in tales of corruption, shady and underhand deals.

Atiku is a man whose source of wealth is a mystery hidden in “a pandora’s box of riddles“, Onjeh said.

“Atiku oversaw Obasanjo’s administration’s opaque privatisation process, and has allegations of several misdemeanours hanging over his head.

“The name Atiku also featured prominently in the criminal investigation of an African-American congressman who was later sentenced to jail, “ Onjeh said.

This, he added was the reason the United States Embassy in Nigeria refused to grant him visa.

He noted that the Nigerian Government, through its revenue generating Ports Authority (NPA), recently recovered billions in unpaid and underpaid charges from a business entity owned by Atiku.

Onjeh, however, recalled that since coming to public life, Buhari had been above board, adding that his determined and focused fight against corruption had elicited a sustained, vigorous, and well-funded campaign of calumny and media lynching against his person and office.

He noted that while some corrupt cabal who became billionaires through the granting of oil wells by former military dictators had ganged up to support Atiku, President Buhari had remained undaunted.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians to avoid sentiments and to disregard propaganda by those desperate to return to power by all means because they knew that another term for Buhari meant jail for them.

“To their eternal shame, their assets would be confiscated and shared out to the poor. This realisation has driven them to a state of extreme desperation; they will do anything to fight back.

“Nigerians should not be deceived. They are ganging up against President Buhari because they will all be made to account for their ill-gotten wealth if he is re-elected, “ he said.

He stressed that for those yearning for true change and liberation from the shackles of corrupt godfathers and callous cabals, Buhari’s re-election in 2019 was a moral imperative.

Onjeh expressed optimism that not only would Buhari`s re-election in 2019 record significant gains in the war against corruption, the provision of world class infrastructure, improve security and stability would be ensured if he was re-elected.

“Above all, it will pave the way for the youth to vie for the highest offices in the land in 2023.

“Atiku has never been and will never be a threat to Buhari in 2019, “Onjeh argued.