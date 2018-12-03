Atiku names Phrank Shaibu as Communications Adviser

Pulse.ng logo
Atiku names Phrank Shaibu his Communications Adviser

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, appoints communications expert Phrank Shaibu as his campaign media aide.

  • Published:
PDP Primaries: Tunde Bakare congratulates ex-VP, Atiku Abubakar play

Atiku Abubakar

(AFP)

The presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Crisis Communication expert, Mr. Phrank Shaibu as his Special Assistant on Public Communications & Strategy.

News of the appointment is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by Atiku's Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe.

Mr. Shaibu, 43, will be expected to engage robustly with the Nigerian public throughout the period of electioneering campaigns which kicks off for Atiku in Sokoto State on Monday, December 3, the statement said.

"Through robust engagement with the Nigerian public, Shaibu is expected to  project Alhaji Atiku Abubakar's vision for Nigeria and his action plan to achieve it as encapsulated in his policy document, TheAtikuPlan," the statement added.

Shaibu is described in the statement as a Crisis Communications expert of note with  extensive experience spanning two decades, having served as Media Consultants to former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; Adviser to former Governor Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State and Chief Communications Manager to former Kogi State Governor, Idris Wada of Kogi State.

Battle for the presidency

Atiku emerged PDP presidential flagbearer for the 2019 election during a primary held in the Rivers State capital of Port Harcourt on October 10, 2018.

On October 16, Senate President Bukola Saraki was announced as the Director General of the Atiku campaign organisation.

Atiku will be leading the PDP--Nigeria's biggest opposition party platform--to battle against the governing APC on February 16, 2019.

The candidate has been asking prospective voters if their lives are any better than it was four years since Buhari assumed the reins.

Atiku has promised to restructure Nigeria, create jobs, improve the economy and fix Nigeria's perennial electricity woes if elected president next year.

