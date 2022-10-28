Atiku in U.S. for a week long high level engagement – Aide.

According to Ibe, the presidential candidate will be in the U.S. for a week long engagement that will opportune the frontline presidential candidate to share his vision for Nigeria with U.S. business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.

He also said that the visit would afford Atiku the opportunity of high level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria.

He added that the delegation of the former Vice President comprised senior members of the PDP presidential campaign council, personal aides and other members of the PDP.