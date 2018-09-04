Pulse.ng logo
I’m not corrupt, says Atiku

Atiku says Nigeria has sunk into more corruption since President Buhari took over office.

  • Published:
Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, says no one has come out with any evidence which shows that he is corrupt.

Atiku, a frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this when he visited Governor Ayo Fayose in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

“I have always said that if they have any evidence of corruption against Atiku, please come forward. But nobody has been able to come forward,” Atiku declared during a meeting with prospective delegates from the state.

“I have come to appeal to you to support me in our party’s convention. I have the programme that will best develop this country. I wish to appeal for your individual and collective support,” he said.

ALSO READ: Atiku fears 'power-drunk' Buhari won't leave power without a fight

Atiku described Fayose as a straightforward leader.

“I like the way you do things. You’re brutally frank. You say your mind, it’s a very rare quality. So, I commend for who you are,” he commended the governor.

Atiku said he is the best man to fly the party’s flag adding that he has the blueprint to develop the country if elected in 2019.

He lamented that the country had “sunk into more corruption in the administration of President Buhari”, adding that “even during the civil war, Nigeria had not been as insecure as the country was in this dispensation.”

Atiku is the man - Fayose

In his remarks, Fayose said Atiku has what it takes to lead Nigeria.

The governor called for the unity of members of the party saying: “the greatest problem PDP may have is if we don’t go to that election as brothers and sisters.”

“The task before the PDP at this time is not about who has been in the party before and who is just joining. It is about rescuing Nigeria and its people from the calamity of this Buhari’s government,” Fayose stated.

Earlier, the Lagos state chapter of the PDP had declared support for Atiku.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

