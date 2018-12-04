I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku

news

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to vote for him and not his opponent, President Muhammadu Buhari, because he's a more successful farmer.

The former vice president said this during the commencement of his presidential campaign in Sokoto State on Monday, December 3, 2018.

The presidential candidate said unlike his opponent who's reported to have had only 150 cows over many years, he has thousands of cows in his farm and will use his business experience to improve the country.

He said, "I am a politician, I am a businessman, I am into many things, I am also a farmer and know exactly what the problems of Nigerians are. I am not a failed farmer who could only boast of rearing 150 cows year-in, year-out of his livestock business.

"I have more than a thousand cows in my farm, please we should not allow someone whose cows have not grown from 150 to come here and tell us lies and propaganda again."

The former vice president further appealed to Nigerians to choose him over the incumbent president because he has plans to improve the country through important policies.

He said, "Our Nigeria of today needs a leader that will involve all in government, not some individuals who only care for their personal interests and not the country.

"My presidential bid is to strengthen the capacity and independence of our teeming unemployed youths, women and the less privileged persons in the society by supporting their cause for financial and economic independence through vibrant policies and programmes."

The rally of north-west states was attended by former president, Goodluck Jonathan; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus; Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal; as well as the party's current and former governors and prominent members.

2019 presidential election

While next year's election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), they both face competition from other candidates including Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.