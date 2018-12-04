Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku

I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku

The former vice president said he has a history of success in various sectors to improve the country if elected.

  • Published:
I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku play

Atiku Abubakar

(Twitter/@atiku)

Presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to vote for him and not his opponent, President Muhammadu Buhari, because he's a more successful farmer.

The former vice president said this during the commencement of his presidential campaign in Sokoto State on Monday, December 3, 2018.

The presidential candidate said unlike his opponent who's reported to have had only 150 cows over many years, he has thousands of cows in his farm and will use his business experience to improve the country.

He said, "I am a politician, I am a businessman, I am into many things, I am also a farmer and know exactly what the problems of Nigerians are. I am not a failed farmer who could only boast of rearing 150 cows year-in, year-out of his livestock business.

"I have more than a thousand cows in my farm, please we should not allow someone whose cows have not grown from 150 to come here and tell us lies and propaganda again."

The former vice president further appealed to Nigerians to choose him over the incumbent president because he has plans to improve the country through important policies.

He said, "Our Nigeria of today needs a leader that will involve all in government, not some individuals who only care for their personal interests and not the country.

"My presidential bid is to strengthen the capacity and independence of our teeming unemployed youths, women and the less privileged persons in the society by supporting their cause for financial and economic independence through vibrant policies and programmes."

The rally of north-west states was attended by former president, Goodluck Jonathan; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus; Sokoto governor, Aminu Tambuwal; as well as the party's current and former governors and prominent members.

2019 presidential election

Gbor says he can make Nigerians happy if elected President play Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) are frontline candidates for next year's election (Premium Times)
 

While next year's election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC), they both face competition from other candidates including Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Atiku appoints 3 youths, a woman as aides, kicks off campaign in Sokoto...bullet
2 Labour party presidential candidate declares support for Buhari,...bullet
3 Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Mondaybullet

Related Articles

Ezekwesili vows to provide uninterrupted electricity as President
Dambazau says Atiku will 'suffer a bloodied nose' against Buhari in 2019
Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m more
Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'
Eunice Atuejide confident Nigerian youths will make her President in 2019
Moghalu accuses Buhari of using corruption war to fuel political agenda
Ezekwesili says Nigerian lives have become cheap under Buhari
Buhari, Atiku, other presidential candidates to debate in January 2019
Fela Durotoye to paint houses, give children books in Kaduna as part of social impact campaign

Politics

PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless
Atiku’s reception in North-West, mark of victory in 2019, PDP says
Ex-APC spokesman, Timi Frank, says Buhari's 800 meters walk in Daura does not put food on the tables of Nigerians.
After survey, group says Buhari is Nigeria’s best bet in 2019
Atiku knocks The Economist, says endorsement of Buhari scandalous
Atiku knocks The Economist, says endorsement of Buhari scandalous
Nigerians have realised that APC has nothing to offer – PDP
Nigerians have realised that APC has nothing to offer – PDP
X
Advertisement