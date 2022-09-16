Atiku didn't travel for medical reasons - Aide

Ibe said Abubakar traveled immediately after his Friday meeting with the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Lagos, alongside the PDP vice presidential candidate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

Ibe denied the insinuation in some quarters that Abubakar was traveling to Dubai for medical reasons.

“Today’s trip is in continuation of an earlier business trip of three weeks ago.

“At the conclusion of his European trip, the former Vice President will also use the opportunity to visit his family in Dubai.