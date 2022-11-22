RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku declined supporting Jonathan's re-election bid in 2015- Wike

Ima Elijah

Meanwhile, Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, had visited Jonathan a few days ago.

Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Nigerian eye)
Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Nigerian eye)

Recommended articles

the big reveal: Wike, however, disclosed that Atiku refused to support Jonathan’s plea to support his re-election bid.

The governor spoke when Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State commissioned the Akpabu-Itu-Umudiogha road in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.

Wike said: Jonathan travelled to the Dorchester Hotel in London to meet Atiku but rather, the former VP told Jonathan to relinquish his ticket to him in 2015.”

What eventually happened: Jonathan, who was the PDP presidential candidate in 2015, was defeated at the polls by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Why this is relevant: Meanwhile, Atiku and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, had visited Jonathan a few days ago.

The visit is not unconnected to the crisis ravaging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike has been at loggerheads with Atiku and the party’s leadership since he lost his bid to become PDP’s presidential candidate.

About the PDP crisis: Pulse reports that five governors including Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, have been on a warpath with PDP over calls for the resignation of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governors' main grouse was about the perceived injustice and lack of fairness in the party, occasioned by the emergence of Abubakar Atiku, a northerner, as the presidential candidate and the continued stay of Ayu, another northerner, as the chairman.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku declined supporting Jonathan's re-election bid in 2015- Wike

Atiku declined supporting Jonathan's re-election bid in 2015- Wike

N550.6bn: Wike presents 2023 budget to Rivers House of Assembly

N550.6bn: Wike presents 2023 budget to Rivers House of Assembly

Buhari has put Nigeria on path to prosperity, says Tinubu

Buhari has put Nigeria on path to prosperity, says Tinubu

2023: Lai Mohammed reveals greatest threat to elections

2023: Lai Mohammed reveals greatest threat to elections

Atiku meets with CAN leaders in Abuja

Atiku meets with CAN leaders in Abuja

Nnamdi Kanu demands ₦‎20bn, apologies from Malami

Nnamdi Kanu demands ₦‎20bn, apologies from Malami

Kwara Gov mourns Justice Titi Daibu

Kwara Gov mourns Justice Titi Daibu

Court orders INEC to resume voters’ registration

Court orders INEC to resume voters’ registration

UNFPA says 250 million Nigerians will fall into poverty if…

UNFPA says 250 million Nigerians will fall into poverty if…

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates.

Osun Tribunal compels INEC to produce Adeleke’s academic certificates

BREAKING: Court discontinues Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi (KanyiDaily)

Soludo says Obi’s candidacy makes presidential victory easier for Tinubu

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), (Premium Times)

Kwankwaso aims dig at Tinubu, Shettima, says Yar’adua episode is recurring