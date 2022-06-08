RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku congratulates Tinubu on victory in APC Primaries

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate.

Atiku Abubakar meets Bola Tinubu at Nuhu Ribadu's son's wedding in Abuja. (Premium Times)

Atiku congratulated Tinubu on his emergence as APC presidential candidate.

In a tweet, the former Vice President described Tinubu’s victory as a hard-fought contest.

According to Atiku, Tinubu became victorious due to his tenacity.

He wrote: “Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity. -AA

The former Governor of Lagos State, Tinubu, will fly the flag of the APC in next year’s general elections.

This comes after the 70-year-old secured more than half of the votes at the party’s convention to clinch the ticket on Wednesday, June 08, 2022.

Tinubu polled a total of 1,271 votes from the 2,322 delegates at the Special Convention.

His major opponents, Rotimi Amaechi and vice president Yemi Osinbajo secured 316 and 235 votes respectively.

Tinubu will be challenged next February by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, among others.

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave office in May 2023 after two four-year terms in office.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

