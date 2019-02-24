In a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Sunday, Atiku restated that no one deserves to die over a process to elect their leaders.

The PDP presidential flag bearer further reaffirmed his belief in a popular quote by former President Goodluck Jonathan that no politicians ambition is worth the blood of any innocent Nigerian.

According to him, no politician should celebrate his political gains if they are written in the blood of innocent Nigerians.

No Nigerian, including innocent youth corps members, deserve to die for the sake of any mans political ambition.

Those innocent Nigerians that died wont be forgotten for their sacrifices.

The political violence, which is being aided by desperate politicians, is giving our democracy a bad name, he said.

Atiku stated that any politician who was sincerely interested in the progress of the youth should not be using them as cannon fodder for his or her ambition, adding that the youth deserved jobs and not death.

He further noted that the real enemies worth fighting were poverty, unemployment, hunger, nepotism, division, despair and uncertain future.

He condoled with the families and friends of those innocent Nigerians that tragically lost their lives.