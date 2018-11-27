news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the alleged plot to impeach the Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel.

According to reports on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, five lawmakers who were sacked by the Akwa-Ibom state House of Assembly for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tried to commence impeachment proceedings against the Governor.

Emmanuel however stormed the Assembly comple x and stopped the lawmakers from sitting, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Threat to democracy

In his reaction, Atiku described the action of the lawmakers as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

According to Daily Post, the PDP presidential candidate called on the Federal Government to deploy security agencies to bring the situation under control.

“The ongoing siege of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly is reprehensible and stands condemned.

“Such action is a threat to democratic institutions and portends grave danger to our democracy. The Federal Government should direct security agencies to rein in these anti-democratic elements and restore peace,” Atiku added.

Governor accuses police commissioner

Governor Emmanuel also accused the Akwa-Ibom state Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo of working with the lawmakers to take over the House of Assembly.

He told newsmen that his petitions to President Buhari and Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris on the matter have been ignored.