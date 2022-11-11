Atiku committed to resolving crisis of confidence in PDP — Adviser

Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, said in the statement that the resolution of the crisis would pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

The statement also said that Abubakar welcomed reports that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers and his group were favourably disposed to resolving the contentious issues.

Abubakar noted that at no time had the doors been shut against Wike and his group.