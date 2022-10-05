Atiku commends UN support on Nigeria’s democratic process

The delegation was led by Amb. Mahamat Saleh, the Under-Secretary-General of the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Abubakar thanked the United Nations, and its Secretary General for the “continuous interest in Nigeria.”

He used the opportunity to present Ambassador Saleh with a copy of his policy document titled, My Covenant with Nigerians.

He noted that the document underscores the entirety of his policy plans if elected as President of Nigeria in the 2022 general election.

In addition to the United Nations envoys, the former Vice President also hosted diplomats from the South African Development Community led by Ambassador Pule Mphothwe of Botswana and officials of the South Korean Embassy to Nigeria, led by Ambassador Kim Young-chae.

Earlier in his remarks, Saleh said that the UN had a special interest in the ongoing events in Nigeria because of the special influence that Nigeria holds in the ECOWAS space and the continent at large.