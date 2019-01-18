It reportedly took Atiku that long due to a travel restriction which he has claimed never existed. It is all misinformation according to the former Vice-President of Nigeria in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA).

In the conversation, he also claimed that the U.S government is backing his bid to become the next president of Nigeria.

"Are you convinced that the United States government is in support of your candidacy?," a VOA interviewer reportedly asks Atiku who allegedly responds saying "yes".

"There is no doubt because the United States is ready to support any country that is practicing democracy," he adds confidently.

In some pictures he shared on his social media profiles on Thursday, January 17, 2019, Atiku Abubakar is captured with Senate President Bukola Saraki who is also the Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council approved by the PDP.

Further in the VOA interview, Atiku confirms a visit to the US Congress to meet with legislators like Saraki on how Nigeria can fulfill its massive potential.

Atiku to answer query in an investigation by the FG

When he returns back to Nigeria, the presidential aspirant is expected to answer questions about his involvement in the collapse of Bank PHB.

The Minister of Information Lai Mohammed confirms an investigation by the Federal Government in respect to this.

According to the minister, the FG has proof that Atiku benefited from slush funds, to the tune of N156 million. It reportedly contributed to the closure of the bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) who revoked its operating licence in 2011