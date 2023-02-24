ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku: Christians in Nigeria have nothing to fear, says Haruna

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former Governor of Adamawa, Mr Boni Haruna, says that Christians in Nigeria have nothing to fear if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar gets elected as president of the country.

Haruna gave the assurance while fielding questions from newsmen late on Thursday in Abuja.

In a statement signed by Mr Ilemona Onoja, the head, New Media Department of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Haruna was quoted as saying that Christians were instrumental to the electoral success of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Haruna noted that Christians were at liberty to take their destinies in their hands by voting massively for Atiku in the forthcoming elections.

“Atiku had exhibited remarkable affinity and respect for all segments of religious groups in Nigeria all through his career in government and in politics.

“With Atiku as president, Christians in Nigeria have nothing to fear, neither would any set or group.”

Haruna described the presidential candidate of the PDP as a special breed Nigerian, who had integrated himself, his business and family with every part of the country.

The former governor noted that religious tolerance and respect for the secular status of the constitution would become key focus of reintegration and unifying Nigerians in a federal government with Atiku as president.

