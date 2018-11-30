Atiku calls on Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment

news

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment into law.

Atiku said signing the electoral act was necessary, adding that the elections were governed by laws and that good laws were required to ensure credible elections.

The former vice president made the call on Thursday at the inauguration of the Presidential campaign Council of the PDP.

"Such laws constrain the behaviour of all who are involved in the electoral process, including the candidates and their supporters, security agents and the electoral umpire," he said.

"We are facing an APC government that is desperate to cling to power at all costs, which means that this will be a tough Presidential election."

He stated that he is not surprised by APC's campaign which he termed as a campaign of "personal attacks and innuendo" caused by the party's failure to keep to the promises made to Nigerians.