Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), defeated his major opponents President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Polling Unit 33, Unit 2, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

The VGC Polling Unit is where Osinbajo cast his ballot.

The PDP polled 425 votes to the APC’s 229, in the presidential election.

In the Senatorial ballot, the PDP polled 414 votes while the APC garnered 261 votes.

In the House of Representatives election, the PDP got 268 votes while the APC had 190 votes.

Another presidential candidate, Mr. Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN), also voted in this polling unit.