The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians not to let the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari steal their votes.

Atiku said this while speaking to social media influencers, bloggers and members of youth groups in Abuja on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

The PDP presidential candidate also promised to create job and opportunities for empowerment of youths.

Atiku accused Buhari of wrecking the economy of the nation and attempting to manipulate the election.

“President Buhari has stolen your jobs. He has stolen your rights. Don’t let him steal your votes. They are preparing the ground to steal your votes. I know that Nigerians are ready to ‘Get Nigeria Working Again’, but don’t let President Buhari steal your votes.

“Nigeria has never been in such a bad shape as we have today, not even during the civil war. Things are really bad. We have never had the economy this bad and the nation has not been so insecure as we are under the Buhari administration. That is why we all must work together to rescue our nation and make it work again.”

Atiku Abubakar also condemned the planned trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen is accused of reportedly failing to declare his assets as required by law.

Reports say the CJN will be arraigned at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday, January 14, 2019.