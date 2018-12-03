Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Atiku appoints 3 youths, a woman as aides kicks off campaign in Sokoto

Atiku appoints 3 youths, a woman as aides, kicks off campaign in Sokoto today

Mr Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

  • Published:
Atiku challenges President Buhari to a debate ahead of the 2019 elections play Atiku appoints 3 youths, a woman as aides, kicks off campaign in Sokoto today (Twitter/Atiku)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed three youths and a woman as his aides.

Mr Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The new appointees are: Dr Ahmed Adamu, Special Assistant (Youth and Strategy); Aliyu Bin Abbas, Special Assistant (Youth Support Groups); Phrank Shuaibu, Special Assistant (Public Communications); and Mrs Funmi Lamuye, Special Assistant (South-West).

Adamu, 33, is an academician, petroleum economist and leadership and development expert, who hails from Katsina State, and a pioneer of Global President of Commonwealth Youth Council.

He was an international expert at the United Nation’s Global Forum on Youth. He was also ranked among the top 100 most influential young Nigerians by Advance Media Africa.

Abbas, 34, an indigene of Borno State, is Director-General of the Atiku Cares Foundation (ACF).

ACF is a philanthropic platform of the former Vice President for humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons and communities.

ACF has under the leadership of Abbas, made great impact in bringing succor to the most vulnerable around the country, especially in the Northeast zone,’’ he said.

Ibe said Shuaibu, 43, a publicist and public communications consultant hailed from Kogi.

He also said Lamuye, a lawyer and philanthropist, was the founder of Prince Alade Lamuye Foundation (PALF), a vehicle she had used to impact on the lives of the widows in her state, Osun.

“She was until recently a member of the National Assembly Service Commission,’’ Ibe said.

Ibe also said the former Vice President would on Monday kick off his campaign in Sokoto.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m...bullet
2 PDP appoints Dino Melaye spokesperson for Atiku's 2019 presidential...bullet
3 Labour party presidential candidate declares support for Buhari,...bullet

Related Articles

Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m more
Atiku’s Visa: US reacts to FG’s warning
Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Atiku possesses qualities that will determine choice of Nigerians — Saraki
Group passes vote of confidence on INEC chairman
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'
Atiku 'gets' US visa after 13-years, jets out of Nigeria
Sowore stops Nigerian soldiers from maltreating 5 men in Lagos
Labour party presidential candidate declares support for Buhari, defects to APC
Super Falcons are an embodiment of Nigeria’s winning mentality - Saraki

Politics

Everything points to Gov Ortom dumping APC for PDP
Benue people will resist intimidation, rigging in 2019 elections, Ortom says
Lagos, Kano, others to get indefinite electricity if I emerge president - Ezekwesili
Lagos, Kano, others to get indefinite electricity if I emerge president - Ezekwesili
Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left) and Babafemi Hamzat (right)
Why I chose Hamzat as my running mate — Sanwo-Olu
Labour Party (LP) members and supporters at the party's campaign flag-off in Delta State on January 21, 2015.
2019 Elections: Labour Party launches campaign in Bayelsa
X
Advertisement