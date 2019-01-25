On Friday, January 25, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari while attending an event at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja confirmed that Justice Onnoghen has been suspended. To make sure the judiciary stays firm he appoints Bauchi-born Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed to act in his position.

PDP's Atiku Abubakar has described the development as an unlawful act. One being used by Buhari to direct the outcome of the presidential election on February 16.

"The fact that the unlawful suspension of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen was announced just as it became public knowledge that the CJN was constituting the election petition tribunals is not lost on discerning Nigerians and the international community.

"This act of desperation is geared towards affecting the outcome of the 2019 Presidential elections," the presidential aspirant says in a statement he released today.

President Muhammadu Buhari noted on his Twitter that the removal of Justice Walter Onnoghen was necessary to prevent more shame to the judiciary who has seen its head accused of failing to conform to expectations as a public office holder.

Following his According to Buhari, he further brought the arm of government to disrepute by not resigning from his position when his probe for non-declaration of assets began.

Justice Walter Onnoghen claimed to have forgotten to declare bank accounts containing foreign currencies, an excuse the president has described as unacceptable.

But Atiku Abubakar is not buying the reasons of his contender. In his statement he appealed for votes from the electorates in order to neutralize "President Muhammadu Buhari’s desperate war against the judiciary."