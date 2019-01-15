The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has accused President Buhari’s son-in-law, Mr. Junaid Abdullahi has been using government money to fund the campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Daily Post, Atiku alleged that Abdullahi, who heads the Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA) approved fake contracts to the tune of N18b which has been funneled to Buhari’s re-election campaign.

The PDP presidential candidate also revealed that the contracts are awarded to companies that do not exist under the guide of constituency projects.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu listed the companies, saying: “Arcad Projects Limited (Lot 110) prequalified to bid for the N200 million contract for the rehabilitation of selected rural roads in Ekiti/Irepodun/Idi/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency was not qualified. The company’s bid was accompanied with its PENCOM certificate only without the requisite tax clearance document.

“SMV Nigeria Limited and Young Stallion Group Nigeria Limited (Lot 83) submitted bids for the N150 million contract for the construction of a mini-stadium at Kashere in Gombe Central Senatorial District, but both were shortlisted despite not meeting the requirements on tax clearance certificates.

“Aicon Residential Limited (Lot 84) also submitted a bid for the N150 million contract for the rehabilitation/maintenance of water infrastructure in Yobe East Senatorial District without submitting its tax clearance certificate.

“ABG Synergy Limited was prequalified for the N50 million contract to supply tricycles, popularly called “Keke NAPEP” in Monguno/Marte/Nganzi Federal Constituency of Borno State despite not attaching any of the two vital documents to its bid.

“Budmusdru Hill Nigeria Limited and Khamz Intercontinental Limited (Lot 386) shortlisted for a N100 million contract to train youth and community leaders in Niger North Senatorial District also did not meet the requirements.

“De Poor Shall Rich Nigeria Limited and Dankole Global Services (Lot 281) were shortlisted to bid for the N60 million contract to supply motorcycles in Edo Central Senatorial District without their tax clearance certificates.

“Yalele Farms Limited (Lot 315) was shortlisted for the N60 million Strategic Empowerment and Training of Women and Youth in Zaki Federal Constituency with absolutely no requisite documentation.”

The Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) is an agency of government with the mandate to ensure the sustainable social, economic and infrastructural development of border communities in Nigeria.