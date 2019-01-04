On Friday, January 4, 2018, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shares a tweet intimating followers of the development.

ASUU, through its member Deji Omole -- the chairman of the University of Ibadan chapter, earlier said that its members are free to take up roles in the election but maintains distance as a group.

“We are not part of INEC, therefore, INEC can look elsewhere for ad-hoc staff to conduct the election.”

“What Nigerians are only interested in is a credible election and not participation of lecturers. Even when we were not on strike, not all our members are interested in participating in the elections, because it is a voluntary thing," Omole is captured by The Cable News.

Since the report about ASUU's involvement in the February polls, Danielson Bamidele Akpan, who is reportedly the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has pledged 20 million votes to Buhari in his bid to retain power.

The promise made to the APC's presidential candidate, has inspired scornful reactions on social media where there is an existing sense of betrayal has been noticed.