On Thursday, January 3, 2019, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu appoints Zakari to the position during an inauguration ceremony in Abuja.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) follows up with a request asking Mahmood to withdraw the appointment in order to ensure a free and fair election.

It is of the opinion that the role given to the president's blood relation may prove harmful to democracy.

In a statement released by the People's Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization through its director on Media & Publicity Kola Ologbondiyan, Mrs. Zakari's past involvement in electoral processes raise a cause for concern.

"This is the same Amina Zakari, who headed the ICT Department of INEC at the time that department was accused of manipulating the INEC voter register to accommodate fictitious, underage and alien voters, particularly, in remote areas where they plan to allocate and announce conjured votes for President Buhari and the APC.

"It will interest Nigerians to note that this is the same Amina Zakari that was alleged to have played some roles in the 2018 governorship election in Osun state, where the electoral processes were flagrantly abused."

Mrs. Zakari's appointment is also met with mockery in a tweet by former state governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, known for hard criticism of Buhari's government.

Fayose ridicules the move by the INEC chairman when he asks, "why not just appoint one of the President's children as INEC Chairman?"

Oby Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), who is looking to unseat Buhari in February, predicts a terrible outcome for the country if Zakari's appointment is not reversed.

It is quite shocking to her the move which also gained the attention of notable stakeholders.