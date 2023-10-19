Assembly urges Delta Govt to stop school-age children from hawking

This followed the adoption of a motion by Bridget Anyafulu (PDP-Oshimili South) at plenary in Asaba on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Anyafulu who decried the increasing number of under-age hawkers and street beggars in the state, said that a number of children had been exposed to dangers ranging from kidnapping, rape and road accident.

She said that the government in 2009 domesticated the Child Right Act, which provided for free education for children in the state.

"The gates and doors of primary and secondary schools are open to the children; no parent has any excuse of not sending his child or ward to school in Delta.

"Delta has done a lot to ensure free and compulsory education for children in the state and we have no reason to have out of school children in the state,” she said.

Anyafulu also, the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Girl Child Education, said that the motion was aimed at addressing the increasing number of out-of-school children in the state as well as ensure the safety of children.

She appealed to her colleagues to support the motion, adding that if implemented would help in ensuring conducive learning environment in the state. Also speaking, Oboro Preyor (PDP-Bomadi) said that education was the bedrock of any society, saying there was need for the lawmakers to support the motion.

"The future of our children and our nation will not be guaranteed if the ugly trend is not checked.”

Also, Charles Emetulu (PDP-Ndokwa West) said that in spite of the free education in the state, parents still encouraged their children to hawk during school hours.

"A child that is not educated today, is a potential criminal in the future,’’ he stated.

However, Matthew Omonade (APC-Ughelli North I), said that rather than prosecuting poor parents who were unable to send their children to school, the government should live up to its responsibility of providing the basic needs of the people.

Also, Edafe Emakpor (APC-Uvwie), stressed the need for government to build facilities that could help to meet the needs of children who were out of school.