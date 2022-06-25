RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Fresh headache for Machina as Yobe North senatorial aspirant heads to court

Nurudeen Shotayo

The battle for the APC ticket for Yobe North Senatorial district has taken yet another twist.

Bashir Sheriff Machina.
Bashir Sheriff Machina.

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing battle for the Yobe North All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket as one of the aspirants, Abubakar Jinjiri, filed a lawsuit to challenge the acclaim winner of the ticket, Bashir Sheriff Machina.

Machina had won the ticket after polling 289 votes in the primary election which was duly observed by officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies.

Meanwhile, he has been at loggerheads with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, following the latter's attempt to claim the ticket after losing his bid for the party's presidential slot.

Pulse had earlier reported that the APC had submitted Lawan's name as the candidate for Yobe North Senatorial zone for 2023, prompting Machina to seek legal redress.

Jinjiri was listed as one of the parties in the suit before Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court, Damaturu, Yobe capital, on Friday, June 24, 2022

His counsel, Barr Usman Lukman Nuhu, told Daily Trust that his client is challenging Machina, both APC state and National headquarters as well as Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), over exclusion.

Nuhu alleged that Jinjiri was prevented from participating in the Senatorial primary despite his presence at the venue.

“I believe you have the copy of the result sheets of the primary you could clearly see that my client name and the vote he got were not there,” he said.

He stated that exclusion of an aspirant is a contravention of (84) sub-section (3 and 4) of the electoral act.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

