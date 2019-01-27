The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai disclosed this during his visit to the Nigerian Army Corps Signals in Lagosto inaugurate some buildings while also attending the corps reunion party which ended late on Saturday.

Buratai, represented by the Chief of Logistics, Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, said all personnel must remain professional and apolitical during the coming General Elections.

All officers and soldiers must remain apolitical and exhibit exceptional professionalism in the forthcoming tasks.

You must report any unwholesome activities up the chain of command once it is beyond your powers of command.

The full weight of the Armed Forces Act will be visited on any personnel found culpable of committing any electoral malpractice.

He said that the Nigerian Army would continue to provide military aid to civilian authorities to guarantee security of the nation.

We will support the Independent Electoral Commission, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies in concluding a successful election.

While inauguration the new quarters for officers and senior non-commissioned officers, Buratai said he remained committed to providing infrastructure to motivate personnel.

This is a further validation of my vision of providing the necessary resources and infrastructure to motivate Nigerian Army personnel in the discharge of their professional duties.

As you are aware, the Nigerian Army and indeed the nation is beset by a plethora of security challenges that have tasked our resources, ingenuity and resilience.

Despite these, the welfare of troops remains priority in all my considerations and actions.

My conviction is that a well motivated force, even with scare resources, can vanquish any external or internal foe.

He pledged to undertake infrastructure projects in all army barracks to enhance the working and living conditions of officers and men.

For the officers and soldiers that would occupy these new blocks, you are enjoined to maintain these properties as you would your personal property.

You must maintain the highest standard of general hygiene and the internal and external aesthetic of these buildings.

The COAS commended all the officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army Signals for their excellentprofessionalism in providing reliable and robustcommunication support to ongoing Nigerian Army operations, particularly, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Yourstatic and mobile communication platforms have greatly served as force multipliers in our operations against the various terrorist and criminal threats facing the country.

It has also facilitated my command and control of the entire Nigerian Army.

For the first time in the history of the Nigerian Army operations, the usual recourse to blame communications support for unsuccessful operations is no longer tenable.

Buratai thanked the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari for his unrelenting support to the army and belief in its capability to defeat all aggressions against the nation.

Earlier, the Commander, Nigerian Army Signals, Maj.-Gen. Clement Olukoju, said that the newly constructed six blocks of flats consisted of two blocks for officers and four for senior non-commissioned officers.

The two officers blocks have a total of 16 one-bedroom flat while those for senior non-commissioned officers consist of 40, two-bedroom flats, Olukoju said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps also had its West African Social Activities (WASA) and reunion party.

The event was attended by retired and serving military senior officers, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin.