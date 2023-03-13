Army firm, resolute in security operations during Feb. 25 elections – AHQ

Nwachukwu dismissed smear campaign in the social media and other fora against some senior commanders and officers, as sheer mischief.

He said that the Army’s firm and resolute stance in providing security support for the elections “effectively curbed and prevented ill-intentioned groups from violently interfering with the process.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians are excited at this responsible posture and the democratic opportunity it offered them.

“However, some interest groups that were effectively prevented from hatching their nefarious plots to influence the course of the elections through violence, are understandably piqued by this assertiveness of the Nigerian army.”

The Army spokesman said the Nigerian army was nationalistic in its make-up and organisation, drawing strength from the nation’s diversities as constitutionally conceived.

He explained that the responsibilities of the army in elections was to support primary law enforcement and election stakeholders, to ensure that Nigerians choose their leaders and representatives in a peaceful manner.

This goal, according to him, remains army’s only focus and one it will continue to pursue, mindful that the average citizen expects nothing less from it.

Nwachukwu assured the public that any misconduct against any personnel would be responsibly investigated.

He added that any personnel found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary sanctions in accordance with established practices and extant laws.

Nwachukwu however warned that the Army would not allow the character and reputation of any senior officer, earned over three decades of meritorious service, to be destroyed by misguided elements through mere speculations.

“The resort to the sentiments of ethnic and religious colourations would not also diminish the Nigerian army’s resolve to carry on its roles professionally.

“The Nigerian Army, therefore, urges all Nigerians to ignore the mischief being propagated by ill-intentioned individuals and groups and continue to go about their civic responsibilities without any fear of molestation.