The Nigerian Army has arrested 15 suspected political thugs in Bayelsa state.

According to Channels TV, this was disclosed to newsmen by the spokesman of the Nigerian Army in the state, Jonah Danjuma.

Danjuma said the thugs were arrested by troops assigned to 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade.

He also said “In our determined efforts to ensure peace and security in our Area of Responsibility especially in pursuant of the objectives of Operation SAFE CONDUCT, troops of 5 Battalion, 16 Brigade Nigerian Army today arrested 15 armed men suspected to be political thugs at Ikebiri 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“It was a successful operation that led to the recovery of large cache of arms, ammunition and other items. This feat was achieved as a direct response by vigilant troops in Operation SAFE CONDUCT 2019 in 16 Brigade Area of Responsibility.”

Soldiers kill 6 in Rivers

The Nigerian Army has also explained why troops kill 6 people in Rivers state.

According to Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa said the soldiers had to defend themselves because they were attacked.

Musa also revealed that an officer was killed in the attack.