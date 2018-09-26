news

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Joshak Habila, has raised alarm over plans to use armed thugs to cause gruesome violence during the conduct of the rerun of the Osun gubernatorial election on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The election that originally took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018, was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

This was because the victory margin of 353 votes of first-placed candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over second-placed Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

While speaking at a press conference in Osogbo on Wednesday, September 26, Habila said the police and other security agencies will not permit the breakdown of law and order.

He warned that anyone planning to unleash violence should be ready to be met with equal amount of force from security operatives and warned troublemakers from showing up at the affected polling units.

He said, "We have an intelligence report that, there is a grand plan to turn the election gruesomely violent and deadly by arming thugs to unleash mayhem at polling centers. As law enforcement agencies, the police and other security agencies would not permit the breakdown of law and order.

"Those of them preparing for 'fire for fire' must be ready to bear the consequences of their actions which are designed to undermine this particular democratic process.

"It should be noted that the Nigeria Police Force will remain proactive and would not rest on its oars in the task to decode the identities of those democratic enemies.

"Residents are requested to be law abiding and go about their lawful duties without fear and with the full assurance of the protection of law abiding citizens and voters who are out there to exercise their franchise.

"The Police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to maintain law and order and protect lives and property of residents.

"Troublemakers and other interlopers are warned to keep away from the polling units and indeed from any part of the state. The police and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned to protect lives and property and maintain peace."