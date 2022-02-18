RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Arewa group wants APC, PDP to support Igbo candidate for 2023 presidency

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The group says it is necessary for the parties to support the southeast to promote national unity and ensure peaceful existence.

APC and PDP in Nigeria (Thisday)
APC and PDP in Nigeria (Thisday)

A group under the aegis of Arewa Support Group for Igbo Presidency has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support the Southeast to produce the next president.

Recommended articles

The National Coordinator for the group, Mustapha Imam, made the call at a news conference in Kano on the evening of Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Imam said it was necessary for the parties to support the southeast to promote national unity and ensure peaceful existence and progress in the country.

He said, “We engaged with several interest groups, opinion, and all other stakeholders towards finding a stand on whom to support at the coming 2023 general election.

“At the end of our consultations, we arrived at the decision for the sake of equity, justice, unity and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support the South East to produce the next President.”

Imam said all regions in the country had produced the President except the Southeast.

In a bid to actualise the goal of the group, Imam said the group would continue to engage other sister organisations and Forums across the country to seek their assistance and support for the Southeast.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Arewa group wants APC, PDP to support Igbo candidate for 2023 presidency

Arewa group wants APC, PDP to support Igbo candidate for 2023 presidency

Accord Party: Oladeji appointed as acting chairman

Accord Party: Oladeji appointed as acting chairman

Osun 2022: Oyetola will not return for second term - Aregbesola vows

Osun 2022: Oyetola will not return for second term - Aregbesola vows

Plateau APC chair warns governorship aspirants against character assassination

Plateau APC chair warns governorship aspirants against character assassination

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

Bauchi: Local mills allocated land for rice production

Bauchi: Local mills allocated land for rice production

Buhari condemns ritual killings, violent attacks against policemen

Buhari condemns ritual killings, violent attacks against policemen

Arewa group says they are ready to support Igbo Presidency in 2023

Arewa group says they are ready to support Igbo Presidency in 2023

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Gbajabiamila says probe of Nigerian Correctional Service has nothing to do with Tinubu

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

2023: Atiku faults zoning, says it's not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution

PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

2023 Presidency: I told Buhari I don't want to step on his toes - Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Osun APC faction cries out over alleged plot to kill Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola (Punch)