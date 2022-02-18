A group under the aegis of Arewa Support Group for Igbo Presidency has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support the Southeast to produce the next president.
Arewa group wants APC, PDP to support Igbo candidate for 2023 presidency
The group says it is necessary for the parties to support the southeast to promote national unity and ensure peaceful existence.
The National Coordinator for the group, Mustapha Imam, made the call at a news conference in Kano on the evening of Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Imam said it was necessary for the parties to support the southeast to promote national unity and ensure peaceful existence and progress in the country.
He said, “We engaged with several interest groups, opinion, and all other stakeholders towards finding a stand on whom to support at the coming 2023 general election.
“At the end of our consultations, we arrived at the decision for the sake of equity, justice, unity and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support the South East to produce the next President.”
Imam said all regions in the country had produced the President except the Southeast.
In a bid to actualise the goal of the group, Imam said the group would continue to engage other sister organisations and Forums across the country to seek their assistance and support for the Southeast.
