Arewa group wants APC, PDP to support Igbo candidate for 2023 presidency

The National Coordinator for the group, Mustapha Imam, made the call at a news conference in Kano on the evening of Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Imam said it was necessary for the parties to support the southeast to promote national unity and ensure peaceful existence and progress in the country.

He said, “We engaged with several interest groups, opinion, and all other stakeholders towards finding a stand on whom to support at the coming 2023 general election.

“At the end of our consultations, we arrived at the decision for the sake of equity, justice, unity and progress of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to support the South East to produce the next President.”

Imam said all regions in the country had produced the President except the Southeast.