Arewa group says they are ready to support Igbo Presidency in 2023

He said that the call was necessary to strengthen national unity, peace and progress of the country.

“We engaged with several interest groups and other stakeholders towards finding a stand on whom to support in the forthecoming 2023 general election.

“At the end of our consultations, we arrived at the decision to support the South East to produce the next President, to strengthen unity and progress in our country, ” he said.

Imam said that the group would continue to engage other sister organisations and forums across the country to seek for support for the South East to be allowed to produce the president in 2023.

He said that the group was ready to support credible and competent candidate from the South East irrespective of his or her political affiliation.