End of the road for Aregbesola as Oyetola wins Osun APC primary poll

The governor won in all the 30 local government areas of the state in the direct primary election on Saturday.

He also defeated Mr Lasun Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, who scored 460 votes.

The Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, announced the results at about 3.00 a.m at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo on Sunday.

AbdulRazak said that the total registered voters for the exercise was 408,697.

The chairman added that the total numbers of accredited voters was 247, 207, while the total votes cast was 235,550.

He said: “I, Abdulrahman AbdulRazak, the Chairman, Primary Election Committee, hereby certified that Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, having scored the highest votes cast in Osun governorship primary election held on Feb. 19 and met all requirements as contained in the guidelines of the election is hereby declared the winner.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of APC in Osun, Mr Gboyega Famodun, commended the committee for a job well done.

Famodun said the peaceful outcome of the primary had put an end to tension in the state.