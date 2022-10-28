Appeal Court reverses judgement sacking Gov Umahi for defecting to APC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High court in Abuja had on March 8 sacked the governor over his defection to the APC.

The judge ruled that the 393,042 votes Umahi secured in the March 2019 governorship election he contested as a PDP candidate cannot be legally transferred to the APC.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Umahi and his deputy filed an appeal against the judgment as well as an application staying its execution.

Ruling on the appeal on Friday, October 28, 2022, a three-member panel of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsanammi held that the Nigerian constitution does not provide any punishment for a governor or deputy governor who defects from the party on which platform they were elected.