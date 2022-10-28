RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appeal Court reverses judgement sacking Gov Umahi for defecting to APC

Bayo Wahab

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High court in Abuja had on March 8 sacked the governor over his defection to the APC.

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)
Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)

Read Also

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High court in Abuja had on March 8 sacked the governor over his defection to the APC.

The judge ruled that the 393,042 votes Umahi secured in the March 2019 governorship election he contested as a PDP candidate cannot be legally transferred to the APC.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Umahi and his deputy filed an appeal against the judgment as well as an application staying its execution.

Ruling on the appeal on Friday, October 28, 2022, a three-member panel of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsanammi held that the Nigerian constitution does not provide any punishment for a governor or deputy governor who defects from the party on which platform they were elected.

The court held that the only option available to political parties aggrieved by the defection of a governor or deputy governor is to explore the constitutional provision of impeachment.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal Court reverses judgement sacking Gov Umahi for defecting to APC

Appeal Court reverses judgement sacking Gov Umahi for defecting to APC

Twitter must comply with EU content rules – Official

Twitter must comply with EU content rules – Official

Lagos State Govt to ban sale of bottled drinks exposed to sun

Lagos State Govt to ban sale of bottled drinks exposed to sun

Yakubu says INEC can’t force candidates to attend debates

Yakubu says INEC can’t force candidates to attend debates

Elon Musk finally takes over Twitter, fires top executives

Elon Musk finally takes over Twitter, fires top executives

Ayade’s yearly budgets embarrassing, irresponsible – PDP

Ayade’s yearly budgets embarrassing, irresponsible – PDP

Rivers varsity bans indecent dressing, tattoo, others on campus

Rivers varsity bans indecent dressing, tattoo, others on campus

Atiku to meet US Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria Diaspora

Atiku to meet US Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria Diaspora

Japa: Nigerians will come back home if we vote right - Ezeife

Japa: Nigerians will come back home if we vote right - Ezeife

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Plateau lawmaker dumps PDP for Labour Party.

Suspended Labour Party Youth Leader urges Buhari, EFCC to intervene

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party. [Vanguard]

Here's why Peter Obi believes fuel subsidy is an organised crime in Nigeria

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate